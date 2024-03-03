Deputies: 2 arrested after 'violent robbery' leaves man hospitalized in Volusia County
Deputies: 2 arrested after 'violent robbery' leaves man hospitalized in Volusia County
Deputies: 2 arrested after 'violent robbery' leaves man hospitalized in Volusia County
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Here's what you need to know about boys, men and eating disorders and why they're often underdiagnosed.
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
Dune Part 2 was worth the wait -- and it'll literally kick your butt.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Our testers and over 10,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $50 off.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Activision studio Toys for Bob has announced its becoming an independent entity. This is happening after sweeping layoffs impacted 86 employees.
The UK government is piloting two AI tools that could help with routine tasks and responses.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
After killing its car project, Apple's generative AI efforts are suddenly much more important for its future.
We watch season 6 of Netflix's "Drive To Survive" and let you know where the show hits and misses.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Samsung’s upcoming microSD card will offer a dramatic speed boost. The company’s 256GB SD Express microSD — the first of its kind — can read data at up to 800 MB/s, significantly faster than the microSDs you can buy today.