Deputies: 2 arrested in road-rage shooting

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said two Brevard County men have been arrested in a road-rage shooting of an SUV carrying a family.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting in the Mims area around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said an SUV carrying a couple and three children was driving east on State Road 46 when a black Dodge pickup started tailgating them.

VCSO said the couple had three children, ages 6, 4, and 18 months, in the back seat of the SUV.

Officials said the truck ultimately passed them, forced them halfway off the road, cut the SUV off, and stopped in front of them.

According to the news release, two men got out of the truck, fired several shots at the victim’s SUV, got back in the truck, and left the scene.

The victims followed at a distance as the truck headed into Brevard County, where Brevard County sheriff’s deputies conducted a felony traffic stop, according to a news release.

Deputies found nine bullet holes in the car as well as a shattered front passenger window, officials said.

VCSO said no one was injured.

The driver of the truck was 45-year-old Chad Morrow of Cocoa.

The passenger was 52-year-old Chad McAninch of Port St. John.

VCSO said both Morrow and McAninch were taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

