Deputies: 16-year-old accused of killing teen, injuring adult in stabbing in Sumter County

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of killing a teen and injuring an adult on Saturday near Wildwood.

Deputies said they responded to a stabbing call around 10 p.m. at 6611 County Road 148.

Deputies said upon arrival, they discovered two victims from a stabbing, one adult and one teen.

The sheriff’s office said that the incident happened during a sleepover the teen victim was having.

The suspect, known to the victim, arrived unannounced and “banged” on the door; the victim went to unlock the door when the suspect entered the home, investigators said.

Detectives said upon entry of the victim’s home, the suspect stabbed the victim and threatened a third victim. The adult victim came to inspect what was happening and was also stabbed by the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said both stabbing victims were rendered aid by emergency medical services at the scene and later airlifted to local hospitals for further assistance.

Detectives said while conducting an investigation, they learned that a 16-year-old was identified as the suspect and had fled on foot.

A short time later, the 16-year-old was taken into custody with help from the sheriff’s officer helicopter, deputies said.

Deputies said the 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m., and the adult victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to Sumter County Jail and was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Deputies said both children had withdrawn from Sumter County Schools and were being homeschooled.

The sheriffs office said the investigation remains active and ongoing, additional charges on the suspect are still being investigated.

Investigators said if anyone has information related to this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

To remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477

