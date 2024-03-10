Deputies: 11-year-old killed after ATV flips over in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old was killed after an ATV flipped and pinned the juvenile underneath in Elizabeth City, deputies said.

On March 8, around 4:07 p.m., Pasquotank County deputies responded to the 1300 block of Lynch’s Corner Road in reference to an ATV crash. Deputies were informed there was an 11-year-old child involved that was possibly deceased.

When deputies arrived, they found other emergency responders already at the scene. The child was operating an ATV and last seen operating the ATV by himself around 3 p.m.

An hour later, the family grew concerned and began searching for the child. They found the juvenile had been involved in a crash, and called for help, deputies said. The investigation revealed that the ATV had rolled onto its left side pinning the juvenile underneath the ATV.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet or using the equipped seatbelt, deputies said. The juvenile was freed from underneath, but pronounced deceased at the scene.

