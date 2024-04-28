Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

Developer Riley Testut shared an update on Threads this weekend revealing that an iPad app for the Delta emulator has been in the works and is "near completion." The emulator supports a slew of Nintendo systems.
Welp, Tesla earnings happened this week — and yeah that was a lot. The stakes this time around remind me of Tesla's pre-profit era circa 2018. Now, to be clear, Tesla has enjoyed profitability since 2020.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the much-anticipated OLED iPad Pro may arrive not with the new M3 chip, but the next-gen M4. He also says it may be positioned as Apple’s ‘first truly AI-powered device.’
Stripe announced that it will be de-coupling payments from the rest of its financial services stack. This is a big change, considering that in the past, even as Stripe grew its list of services, it required businesses to be payments customers in order to use any of the rest. Alongside this, the company is adding in a number of new embedded finance features and a new wave of AI tools.