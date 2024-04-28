Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

Update:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Previous story:

Ten people are injured after a shooting overnight at an event venue, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the Cabana Live in unincorporated Sanford.

According to a news release, there was a large crowd for an event at Cabana Live, and deputies were called to patrol the area.

When they arrived at the scene, law enforcement heard multiple gunshots and found out that a security officer had caught the suspected shooter, a 16-year-old.

Investigators believe the incident began with a verbal fight that led to gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said ten people were shot in the lower part of their bodies, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Channel 9 obtained a video that shows moments after the shooting.

Cabana Live posted on social media that it was working with law enforcement and praying for those involved. No

The event venue company said there was a private event, and they are also investigating what happened in the “isolated incident.”

Business hours will continue as normal and the Cabana Live staff are “100% safe,” the post states.

