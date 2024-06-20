Deptford, developer defend hotels project

DEPTFORD — A second lawsuit is targeting township approval of a two-hotel project, but Deptford and the developer say all was done legally and only after major revisions to the original plan.

The plaintiffs are 43 Hospitality Associates LLC and JP Land Holdings Inc., owners of 1251 Hurffville Road. A Courtyard by Marriott hotel is at that address, which is next to the project property at Harmony Lane.

The Planning Board on Feb. 7 granted SSN Hotels LLC of Wilmington, Del. approval to build a pair of four-story hotels. The property near the Deptford Mall is a little more than five acres, an undersized site by local building standards.

The Voorhees law firm Baron & Brennan represents the plaintiffs. The firm was at the Planning Board hearing to oppose SSN Hotels. Attorney Jeffrey Baron suggested to the board then that the project needed too many changes to get anything more than preliminary approval with conditions.

The lawsuit, filed April 24, states SSN Hotels failed to submit adequate proof it was entitled to variances that make the project possible. It also claims the hotel company never applied for or got a “certificate of authority” that it needed as an out-of-state company to file its board application.

Aerial photo and site plan overlay for a two-hotel construction project by SSN Hotels at a site off Harmony Lane and Route 41 (Hurffville Road) in Deptford Township submitted for a Planning Board hearing. The project was approved Wednesday night. PHOTO: Feb. 7, 2024.

The lawsuit wants a judge to overturn the board’s approval, which was unanimous.

In separate responses filed in early June, Deptford and SSN Hotels stress the approved plan is vastly different than the original one. It notes extensive testimony at the hearing.

And the hotel company states there is no support for the “novel” theory a certificate of authority was needed to apply.

The case is filed in Gloucester County Superior Court and is before Vicinage Judge Benjamin Telsey. In a June 15 order, Telsey scheduled a hearing on the issues for Oct. 3.

Another lawsuit opposing the project, also in state court, was filed by a family that owns a neighboring single-family house.

Attorneys for the township, hotel company, and plaintiffs have not responded to requests for comment.

