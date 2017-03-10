How Depression and Anxiety Go Hand-in-Hand

Stressed, panicky and worried or down, listless and pessimistic -- they seem like dissimilar states of mind. But anxiety and depression are more closely related than you'd suspect, and many people live with both conditions. Here's what happens when depression and anxiety are intertwined.

More Than Teen Angst

Meditation, visualization, breathing exercises and long walks on the beach are all good ways to relax. Or you could enter a pageant. That's what Bailey Kay, 19, of Salt Lake City, did as a high school senior, despite having anxiety and depression since she was a girl.

Diagnosed with anxiety in seventh grade and depression by the ninth, Kay takes a single medication to treat both. Nevertheless, anxiety crops up almost daily. "When I was younger I would just cry, but I've learned to deal with it better," she says. Playing smartphone solitaire, doodling and watercoloring at home take the edge off her worries.

For Kay, the depression diagnosis was unexpected. "I was young," she says. "I thought I was just going through my teenage years; I was having trouble with my friends." Kay was eating too much and sleeping too little. "I was crying over the stupidest things," she recalls. "It was my mom who actually noticed it, and it made sense once I talked to the doctors."

Entering the Miss Teen Utah International Pageant in her senior year helped in unexpected ways. Anxiety with depression became her pageant platform issue. "I wasn't used to talking about it," Kay says. "Later at night it would kind of hit me and I'd just bawl. But I got a lot better at it once I realized I was helping people."

Kay is now attending school to become a master aesthetician, preparing her to provide advanced cosmetic facial and body treatments to clients. But there's at least one beauty technique she has to forgo for herself. "I can't have my fingernails painted, ever," she says. "I'll just chip them off because I have such bad anxiety."

Fortunately, Kay's sister, who also entered the aesthetician program, can drive them both to classes. Being spared that 45-minute trip behind the wheel is a big relief for Bailey, who suffers high anxiety while driving. Her classmates are also supportive, she says: "They just put their arms around me and push me to do the best I can."

Mixture of Moods

Counseling, medication and DIY lifestyle approaches are treatment mainstays for anxiety and depression. The puzzle is putting these components together the right way for each patient. With medications, it's essential to have the correct diagnosis and even then, it takes time to determine the optimal drugs and dosages, and how they affect each condition.

"We know from our treatments that medications that are approved for depression also treat anxiety," says Dr. Neil Liebowitz, medical director of the Anxiety and Depression Treatment Center in Farmington, Connecticut. But that doesn't necessarily work the other way around. "Meds that treat anxiety alone may make some of the depression worse," he adds. "So that is a problem."

Separating anxiety and depression is a "somewhat artificial distinction," says Liebowitz, who is also an assistant clinical professor at the University of Connecticut. The goal, he says, is to understand the chemistry underlying these conditions. "The best we can do right now are medication trials to see which meds work best for [which] individuals."

Brain chemicals, or neurotransmitters -- such as serotonin and norepinephrine -- affect mood in various ways. In some cases, certain classes of antidepressant drugs -- selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors -- can treat both anxiety and depression.

Prescribing can be a fine line. "People who are overthinking problems care too much about them," Liebowitz says. "They're worrying so much they can't make a decision. You make them care a little less and then they're good." However, he adds, "Take away all their anxiety and now they're careless. And they become too flat, with no drive and no motivation, which is what we might look at as a form of depression as well."

Alcohol, which may offer temporary relief, can sabotage medication treatment. And soon after drinking, Liebowitz explains, a rebound effect kicks in, making anxiety stronger. As a depressant in itself, alcohol can worsen depression.