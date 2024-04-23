Deposit resident pleads guilty to possessing child porn

Apr. 23—A Deposit man pleaded guilty to possessing child porn in Delaware County Court April 22.

According to a release from Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Dimitri Escrich, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony in front of Judge John Hubbard. He admitted he possessed a video depicting a pre-pubescent female participating in a sexual performance in March.

Escrich will be sentenced to 10 years felony sex offender probation, and 20 years at minimum of being a registered sex offender when he is sentenced on June 10, the release said.