Department of Social Services hosting job fair in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Department of Social Services in Currituck County is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 16.

The event runs from 4-7 p.m. at the Social Services Office located in the Governmental Center Complex at 2793 Caratoke Highway.

The department is recruiting for social workers, income maintenance caseworkers, income maintenance supervisors and front desk positions. The full-time positions include benefits such as health insurance and 401K contribution.

Applicants should complete PD107 employment application found here prior to attending the job fair and email the completed form to dssjobs@currituckcountync.gov.

A continuation form may be used if more space is needed on the application. This form can be found here.

