New department will oversee poultry health

Mar. 25—The Indiana Board of Animal Health has added a new department that is expected to have a significant impact on agriculture in southern Indiana.

The board has created an Avian Health Division with veterinarian Maria Cooper serving as the first director.

"I did not have an interest in birds growing up or even in college, but once I got into veterinary school, I had a professor who was passionate about poultry and that gave me my first glimpse into poultry in Indiana. I found as I visited the companies involved, they were innovative and growth was occurring. I always say once you go poultry you can never go back," said Cooper. "There are people involved in Indiana poultry who want it to grow and they want to do things right. They are innovative and energetic."

Poultry is big business in Indiana. The state does $1 billion in poultry sales annually. It is the fourth largest agricultural commodity in the state. Indiana is number one in duck production, number three in total egg production and third in the pounds of turkey raised.

"It's the people in this industry that makes me so excited about it, subsequently learning about avian medicine has been exciting," she said. "One of my biggest missions is to make certain that we continue the relationships that we already have in the poultry industry. We have a positive relationship with our poultry producers in Indiana and I want to make sure that relationship continues and expand on the Board of Animal Health expertise not just on avian influenza but other diseases that are a threat to poultry in the U.S. and Indiana."

Cooper points out that in her new position she wants to see the BOAH become more of a partner with all elements of the poultry industry.

"I want us to increase our outreach and education not only for our commercial operators but also those who have hobby flocks and are interested in poultry," she said. "We have a lot of people who are involved in the exhibition of poultry. We want to make sure we offer the things that will make all of these folks successful in whatever sector of the poultry industry they are in."

Daviess County, with Perdue as its anchor, is the second largest producer of turkey in Indiana. Dubois County, home to Farbest, is number one.

"Those relationships are there. Farbest and Purdue are phenomenal to work with. They have crews of people who are bright and attentive and they want to do the right thing. We are a regulatory agency and we have to be certain they are meeting certain standards. There may be an occasional thing we might have to help them implement," said Cooper. "Those two companies by and large go beyond most of the programs that we implement. They are tremendous partners and leaders across the country."

Cooper says she sees the future of the new division as working to improve animal and food safety while supporting production success.

"The Board of Animal Health and this new division is to serve the public. Part of our job is inspections and making sure requirements are being met for disease containment and eradication and for food safety and emergency response," she said. "We want to be seen as a partner and we are excited to see the operators grow and flourish and to be a part of that."