Department of Health has launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline campaign website

On May 14, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced the state’s newest website dedicated to supporting those in need of crisis counseling.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website is a free service for Washington residents that connects them with trained crisis counselors via phone, text, or online chat.

The service is available 24 hours a day and focuses on a range of crises such as suicide, substance abuse, emotional support, and worries about a loved one.

The website joins a national network of crisis lifeline websites that are part of the 988 Lifeline.

DOH wants to increase awareness and help Washingtonians become familiar with the range of services it provides.

“Every time we have the opportunity to talk about this service, we have the ability to save lives,” Lonnie Peterson, 988 Crisis Systems Manager said. “We want this campaign to spark conversations about the 988 Lifeline and increase awareness so anyone in crisis knows where they can turn for support.”

When a call is made to 988, callers can choose from counselors specifically trained to work with veterans, Spanish speakers, Natives, and LGBTQI+. All others can simply remain on a line to be connected to support and resources.

If you know anyone in need of counseling, you can find more information on the DOH website or nationally at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.