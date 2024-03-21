Department of Health issues rabies alert in Flagler County after cat becomes infected

Rabies can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal or the virus is spread by exposure to an animal's saliva.

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) Thursday issued a 60-day rabies alert for parts of the Flagler County area in response to a cat that tested positive on March 15.

The center of the rabies alert is at Poince Place, Palm Coast, 32164 and includes the following boundaries in Flagler County:

Eastern boundary, Interstate 95, Palm Coast.

Northern boundary, White View Parkway, Palm Coast.

Southern boundary, State Highway100, Palm Coast.

Western boundary, U.S. Highway 1, Bunnell.

An animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not vaccinated against the disease. Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated; rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations, DOH-Flagler said in a release.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Flagler by calling 386-437-7358.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance for the animal, and contact Animal Control - Flagler Humane Society at 386-246-8612.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and, if not treated properly, humans, according to the DOH-Flagler. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Flagler-DOH urges the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies:

Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.

Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.

Keep rabies vaccinations current for all pets.

Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.

For information on rabies, visit FloridaHealth.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Rabies alert issued in Palm Coast after cat infected