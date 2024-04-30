Department of Adult Correction workers killed in Charlotte shootout

Two more victims of a deadly police shootout in east Charlotte on Monday were identified as veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Secretary Todd Ishee wrote in a statement late Monday evening that Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott were shot and killed while working with the U.S. Marshals task force.

The group was working to serve an arrest warrant for a wanted felon in east Charlotte when the suspect opened fire, killing four law enforcement officers and wounding four more officers.

According to Ishee, Poloche and Elliott worked for the department for 14 years. Poloche had joined the department’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013 and Elliott joined the unit in 2016.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state,” Ishee said in a statement. “We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident.”

Poloche is survived by his wife and two children; the department said Elliott and his wife were parents to one child.

