DEP, NJ Attorney General announce six environmental enforcements in NJ

TRENTON — A state environmental regulator has filed four lawsuits over pollution concerns at four South Jersey sites.

The lawsuits "make clear the consequences for creating or contributing to environmental injustice," DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, said in a statement.

Here's an overview:

PC Shell, Voorhees

This lawsuit alleges the owners of gas station at 1100 Haddonfield-Berlin Road failed to properly close and maintain underground storage tanks. This could result in the deterioration of the tanks, causing gasoline leakage into the surrounding soil and groundwater..

The defendants are PC Shell Portfolio LLC and Pontus Capital LLC.

The owners were notified in 2022 of the possible environmental hazards caused by lack of maintenance, according to the DEP.

In April 2022, four monitoring wells related to the property were found to have more than 12 inches of fluids identified as gasoline/Light Non Aqueous Phase Liquids.

FM Equities, Pennsauken

This action alleges soil and groundwater contamination at the 1400 Suckle Highway site of a former sheet metal fabricating and electroplating operation. The DEP said that these operations were conducted by Wetler Corp. and Penler Anodizing Inc.

This contamination includes high levels of hazardous substances used in manufacturing, including trichlorethylene and benzene, liquid solvents.

The DEP said FM Equities bought the site in 2003, after the discovery of the contamination, and is required to remediate the soil and groundwater.

An administrative order was finalized in 2021. Now, the DEP is suing for court-ordered compliance.

Chatsworth Deli, Chatsworth

This action involves a residential property on Route 543 in Woodland that held a gas station and deli until the 1970s, a lawsuit says.

The soil and groundwater have been contaminated for decades as a result of leaking underground storage tanks, and current and previous owners failed to remedy the issues.

A clean-up is imperative, the lawsuit says, due to the site's location in the Pinelands Preservation Area and its close proximity to wetlands, a stream, Chatsworth Lake and a least four private wells.

The DEP is now suing the estate of a former owner, Kenneth Knapp, and his heirs to compel remediation and to collect additional penalties.

The suit also names Solomon Dwek, who owned the property before Knapp..

Hidden Mills Associates, Gloucester Township

This suit involves a builder who redeveloped a property between Little Mill and Erial Roads, pursuant to a land use permit that allowed the redevelopment to disturb a portion of wetlands. This was contingent upon the developer's purchase of mitigation credits to create, restore or enhance equivalent wetlands to mitigate impacts on the surrounding area.

The DEP said the developer failed to mitigate their effects of the course of a decade, and that freshwater wetlands protect and preserve drinking water supplies as well as provide natural flood and storm damage protection.

In this action, the DEP is seeking payment of about $552,000 in outstanding civil penalties. It also wants Hidden Acres to buy mitigation credits to create, restore and enhance equivalent wetlands.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: DEP files six environmental enforcement actions