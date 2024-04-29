DEP intends to OK exploratory oil drilling in Apalachicola River floodplain

The Apalachicola River is seen from the location of Fort Gadsden at Prospect Bluff in the Apalachicola National Forest Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that it intends to allow a Louisiana company to conduct exploratory drilling for oil in the environmentally fragile Apalachicola River floodplain.

DEP on Friday issued a notice of intent to grant a permit for Clearwater Land & Minerals FLA to drill at the site, which is located in rural Calhoun County in between the Apalachicola and Chipola rivers and near the Dead Lakes.

An exploratory well was built at the site by another company, Cholla Petroleum of Dallas, Texas, and permitted by DEP in 2019. Cholla, however, opted not to drill in 2021. According to DEP documents, Clearwater intends to drill to a depth of about 14,000 feet from a limerock drilling pad located within a 3-acre bermed area on land owned by Teal Timber, LLC.

The drilling proposal sparked opposition from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, the Franklin County Commission, the National Wildlife Federation and more than 200 residents and nonprofits. They cited the potential for catastrophic harm to the river and bay, which is still trying to recover after the collapse of its oyster industry.

In a letter sent Monday to DEP, Apalachicola Riverkeeper Cameron Baxley expressed “profound disappointment” in the decision and asked the agency to reconsider. She said the Apalachicola River basin supports a diverse array of wildlife, including threatened and endangered species, and that the move by DEP “demonstrates a disregard” for its long-term health.

“In addition to the environmental risks, the approval of the Clearwater drilling permit sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Florida,” Baxley wrote. “By prioritizing the potential short-term economic gains of an oil company and landowner over the protection of our natural resources, the DEP sends a message that profit for a few trumps environmental stewardship and sustainable economy for the many.”

DEP said Clearwater’s application included best management practices to reuse or dispose of drilling fluids, cuttings and formation water. The agency said test fluids and gas will be recovered, sold, flared or hauled to permitted out-of-state facilities. Drilling operations will use water from a nearby well, which requires separate authorization.

“The permit application includes well control procedures, preventative measures, and contingency plans for responding to potential accidents and spills,” DEP said in its notice.

The Calhoun County Commission voted in favor of drilling in December. Local leaders say that if oil were discovered, it would bring badly needed revenue to the county, which saw its main industry, timber, wiped out by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Clearwater is the third company to search for oil in Calhoun and Gulf counties over the past few years. And while Cholla exited before drilling began, another company, Spooner Petroleum of Ridgeland, Mississippi, conducted exploratory drilling in Calhoun and Gulf counties but found nothing of commercial value.

The Apalachicola River, a legally recognized Outstanding Florida Water, is the state’s largest river by volume. It's considered the most environmentally sensitive undisturbed floodplain in Florida.

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper urged residents to send comments and concerns to DEP Administrator Gerry Walker at Gerald.A.Walker@FloridaDEP.gov and to include their name and address.

