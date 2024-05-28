‘From deny to spin’: Inside the Trump campaign's meltdown in aftermath of Access Hollywood tape

TechCrunch

With its list of Apple Design Awards finalists, Apple is celebrating indie apps and startups over bigger tech firms — including those offering AI chatbots. At a time when its App Store model has been called into question by legislators and regulators alike, Apple's annual list of what it considers the best and most technically innovative software available on its platform is turning its attention to the little guy. There's no ChatGPT to be found on Apple's list of finalists, for example.