Denver weather: Wind, fire and winter weather warnings to start the week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler and windy for the start of the workweek.

High wind warnings are set to go into effect for the foothills early Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Wind speeds will reach 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.







In the mountains, a winter weather advisory will start at midnight and continue until 6 p.m. Monday. This is for elevations above 9,000 feet where 3 to 8 inches of snow is expected, and 70 mph wind gusts could lead to blowing snow, contributing to difficult travel conditions.

The windy and dry conditions will increase fire concerns, so fire weather warnings and watches are set to go into effect for southern and eastern Colorado.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, windy

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and windy. A breeze out of the south will stay steady at 20 to 30 mph with 45 mph gusts. Low temperatures will stay mild, only falling to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Windy, cooler

Monday will be cooler and windy. Winds will shift west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts at times over 45 mph. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than normal, and only reach the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Breezy, cool, more showers

Monday and Tuesday are on track to be dry and windy for the metro, but higher elevations could see snow.

Wednesday will be dry but cool with a high of around 60 degrees. A more active weather pattern moves in Thursday through the start of the weekend. This pattern will bring more showers to the forecast alongside cool temperatures near 60 degrees.

