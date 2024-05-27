Denver weather: Warm and sunny Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver weather on Memorial Day in Colorado will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

The end of the long weekend brings mostly sunny skies to the entire state with a few extra clouds over the eastern half of the state in the late afternoon.

Highs today are very seasonal in the middle 70s with light winds.

Weather tonight: Clear and seasonal

The sky will stay clear on Monday night with light winds. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Looking ahead: Warmer with nighttime storm chances

Denver will see some warmer temperatures during the middle of the week with highs in the low 80s on Tuesday.

Storm chances are small on Tuesday, but there could be more storms over the plains on Wednesday. Wednesday also has sunshine and warm highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday keeps the low 80s with small storm chances in the afternoon and partly cloudy skies.

Friday’s storm chances are smaller with a few extra clouds and highs in the middle 70s.

The weekend begins with even smaller storm chances, partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday has mainly sunny skies and warm highs in the middle 80s.

