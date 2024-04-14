Denver weather: Warm, sunny end to the weekend ahead of rain chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny through the end of the weekend.

Denver could see its first 80-degree day of the year ahead of showers and cooler temperatures during the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, mild

Saturday night will stay mainly clear and mild. Lows will fall to the mid-40s, which is more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunday, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help high temperatures climb up toward 80 degrees. This is nearly 20 degrees above normal and just shy of the daily record, which was 83 degrees set in 1963.

Looking ahead: Cooling temperatures, chance for showers

Monday will start off dry and breezy with wind gusts reaching over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s by the afternoon alongside increasing clouds.

Clouds and the stronger breeze will be ahead of showers, which will start as mountain snow by Monday afternoon and move down to Denver as rain by the evening.

Rain showers will continue Tuesday alongside cooler, more seasonal high temperatures in the 60s. Showers will wrap up Tuesday night, but another round of showers will move in by the end of the week thanks to a system that will also knock down temperatures.

