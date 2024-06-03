Denver weather: Warm, dry week before rain returns by the weekend

​​​DENVER (KDVR) — Despite some building afternoon clouds on Sunday, temperatures in Denver weather and along the Front Range still managed to reach the warm 80s.

Those summer-like temperatures will be sticking around for the week ahead and could even reach the 90s for the first time this year. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the work week will be dry followed by thunderstorm chances heading into next weekend.

Weather tonight: Some clouds and cool

Any thunderstorms across Colorado will end with the setting sun. Some clouds will stick around making for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be a little breezy and coming from the south. Temperatures will be in the cool 40s in the mountains and even a few chilly 30s possible. It will be comfortable across the eastern plains and in metro Denver with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Some sunshine and warm again

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday. It will be dry across eastern Colorado and Denver.

There will be some rain showers arriving in the Colorado mountains by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm again with most places reaching the 70s to 90s.

Looking ahead: A dry stretch followed by weekend storms

The warm temperatures along with the dry conditions will stay in place through Thursday. Denver has the potential to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase by the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday having the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slowly cooling as the clouds and rain take over.

