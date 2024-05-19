Denver weather: Thunderstorms, mountain snow to start the week

​​​​DENVER (KDVR) — The work week’s Denver weather will start with a chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms across northeast Colorado.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, a few storms could be strong to severe in the extreme northeast corner of the state during late Saturday evening with hail and wind being a threat. There will also be rain and snow showers in the Colorado mountains, with some accumulating snow above 8,000 feet.





Weather tonight: Few clouds and cool to chilly

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly exit the state leaving just partly cloudy skies overnight into Monday. It will be breezy with a wind out of the south.

Temperatures will be cool and comfortable with mainly 40s and 50s across the eastern plains. There will be a chill in the mountains with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

Weather tomorrow: Scattered late day storms

Monday will start with sunny skies followed by increasing clouds and breezy conditions. It will be a warm day with afternoon readings in the 60s to 80s across the state.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon along the Front Range and in metro Denver. The storms will then head east and could turn strong to severe across northeast Colorado.

Looking ahead: Additional rain chances

Rain showers will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms could mix with the showers on Tuesday. It will be a cooler day due to the higher chance of wet weather. And, we have the potential to see up to half an inch of rain or more in spots.

View the latest Weather Alerts in Denver and across Colorado on FOX31

A leftover shower is possible early on Wednesday. The region will get a dry and warm day on Thursday, but then it’s back to scattered, late-day storms each afternoon to start the holiday weekend ahead.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.