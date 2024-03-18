Denver weather: Sunshine and a warmup to start the week

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine moves back into Denver’s weather forecast for the start of the workweek.

This will contribute to a rise in temperatures to the 50s on Monday, then 60s for the rest of the week.

Weather tonight: Cloudy, seasonal

Clouds will linger Sunday night as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, seasonal

Monday, sunshine returns to the forecast. This will help to boost high temperatures to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer workweek

Tuesday, the warming trend continues. High temperatures will climb into the 60s alongside plenty of sunshine.

Highs will stay in the mid-60s for the rest of the week and even into the start of the weekend. This will be followed by the next chance for showers, which is on track to move in Saturday and Sunday.

