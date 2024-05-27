Denver weather: Sunny, warmer Memorial Day before chance for thunderstorms

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and mild on Memorial Day ahead of warmer temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms for the upcoming workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Sunday night will stay mainly clear and mild. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunshine will be in full force on Memorial Day. This will help high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than Saturday, and near our seasonal average.

Looking ahead: Warmer start to the workweek, chance for t-storm

Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine. Then, as high temperatures climb toward 80 degrees, clouds will increase ahead of a few late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Wednesday will see a similar setup with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. The chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

