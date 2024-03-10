Denver weather: Sunny and warmer end to the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny on Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 60s through the start of the next workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Saturday night will stay clear and cool. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunday, sunshine dominates the forecast across Colorado. This will boost high temperatures into the mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warm week start, next chance for rain and snow

Monday, clouds will increase in Denver. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, climbing again into the mid-60s, while the chance for snow showers gets going in the mountains Monday night into Tuesday. Sunshine and mid-60s return to Denver’s forecast on Tuesday.

Snow showers will pick up in the mountains on Wednesday as a system pushes through the state. As moisture moves toward Denver, it is on track to start as rain showers, then change over to snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will have updates on the moisture moving into Denver as the system continues to progress.

