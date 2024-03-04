Denver weather: Sunny skies before end of week rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver will see plenty of sunshine to start the week with snow partially wrapping up in the mountains and seasonal highs in the metro.

Weather today: Sunny and seasonal

Denver and the Front Range will see plenty of sunshine on Monday as temperatures are close to seasonal highs. Snow showers wrap up later in the day for the high country with winds picking up as well.

Colorado mountain snow totals for Mar. 2-3, so far

Weather tonight: Extra clouds, breeze

A few extra clouds slide in overnight with winds staying brisk. Low temperatures on Monday night will dip into the middle to low 20s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: End of week rain and snow

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a small chance for a sprinkle. Highs on Tuesday stay in the low 50s with an afternoon breeze.

Wednesday might have a little more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and a lighter wind.

Thursday has more clouds and highs in the low 50s. Denver could see some late showers on Thursday, but it will mostly stay dry.

Friday has snow and possibly rain showers in the forecast with cooler highs in the low 40s.

Snowfall in the metro looks to be light and has minimal impact.

Saturday brings more sunshine to the area with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday nears the 60-degree mark with mostly sunny skies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.