Denver weather: Strong afternoon storms may bring damaging wind, hail

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. These storms will impact Denver’s weather by the afternoon and then move east through the evening.

Stay weather-aware, because these storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Which areas could see severe weather on Wednesday?

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Tuesday evening, thunderstorms will end, followed by clearing clouds Tuesday night.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon storms

Wednesday will follow the familiar pattern of morning sunshine followed by evening thunderstorms.

As high temperatures climb to the 80s, clouds will build in ahead of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, especially as they move into eastern Colorado.

Looking ahead: More storm chances, warm weekend

On Thursday and Friday, Denver will see a familiar setup with morning sunshine and the chance for thunderstorms building in with the heat of the afternoon. High temperatures on both days will reach around 80 degrees.

The chance for showers will decrease by the end of the weekend and into the next workweek as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

