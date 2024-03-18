Denver weather: St. Patrick’s Day weather extremes

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cool, dry St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Denver. And even though temperatures were below normal, they were still far from anything record-setting.

On Saturday, Denver saw clearing clouds ahead of a high reaching 50 degrees. This was followed by more clouds and a high of 47 degrees on Sunday.

After starting St. Patrick’s Day with a low of 34 degrees, which is 6 degrees above normal, high temperatures climbed to only 47 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average.

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day on record for Denver was 76 degrees in 2012. Denver’s coldest St. Patrick’s Day was in 1892 when the low temperature fell to 6 degrees below zero.

This weekend was dry in the Mile High City. It stayed dry, with the exception of melting snow.

March 17, 1906 holds the record for the snowiest St. Patrick’s Day, when 4.2 inches of fresh powder fell in Denver. And the deepest snow depth recorded was in 2021 when 8 inches of snow was still on the ground in Denver.

