Denver weather: Snow in the high country, fire concerns for southeast Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver kicked off Sunday morning with rain and snow showers before mostly cloudy skies dominated the area. Accumulations were minimal, if any, and the roads around Denver should be just fine.

However, there was still a Winter Storm Warning across the high country and the northern mountains until Monday morning with another 6 to 12 inches of snow possible on top of what has already fallen.

Travel will be very difficult at times as snow will cause slick road conditions and 70 mph gusts will reduce visibility thanks to blowing snow.

Meanwhile, southeast Colorado remains under a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Outdoor burning is not a good idea for those areas on a day like Sunday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy

Denver started Sunday off with a wintry mix and little to no accumulations. The roadways will be fine in and around the metro. High temperatures will top out in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. There could be gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear skies, slight chance of snow

There is a tiny chance of snowfall in the overnight hours as temperatures are forecasted to sink down into the middle to upper 20s. It will be breezy again with gusts possible up to 20 mph. If there is light snowfall, little to no accumulations are expected.

Looking ahead: Sunny, seasonal start to the workweek

Denver will see a nice start to the work week. High temperatures are forecasted to max out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds gusting as high as 20 mph again.

A few more clouds move into the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday with some warmer air. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 50s.

On Tuesday, another system moves toward the state and increases the chance for mountain snow. The next best chance for rain and snow showers moves back into the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

