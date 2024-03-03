Denver weather: Rain, snow showers moving into the metro

DENVER (KDVR) — Rain and snow showers move into Denver’s weather forecast Saturday night into Sunday.





Red flag warnings expire Saturday evening, but winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will remain in effect for the mountains due to difficult travel conditions through Monday morning.

Saturday night through Monday morning, some areas will pick up 9-18 inches of snow, with isolated snowfall totals closer to 2 feet. This paired with strong wind gusts up to around 70 mph will lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

Heavy snow likely to cause safety closures on I-70, Berthoud Pass

Weather tonight: Rain and snow showers begin

Saturday evening, clouds will increase ahead of rain and snow showers in the metro. Snow will pick up in the high country Saturday night and continue through Monday morning. Temperatures will be cool and fall near freezing.

Weather tomorrow: Rain and snow showers

Sunday morning will bring the best chance for a wintery mix of rain and snow showers. Little to no snowfall will accumulate in the Denver area thanks to warm ground from highs in the 60s the last few days, as well as warming temperatures.

How much snow is expected to fall in Colorado this weekend?

Highs on Sunday will climb to the 50s alongside a breeze gusting around 35 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny, seasonal start to the workweek

Monday, snow showers will wrap up in the mountains. Snowfall totals will reach 9-18 inches widespread, with isolated totals closer to 2 feet.

Sunshine returns to the metro on Monday alongside seasonal temperatures around 50 degrees.

Tuesday, another system moves toward the state and increases the chance for mountain snow. The next best chance for rain and snow showers moves back into the forecast Thursday and Friday.

