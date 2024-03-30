Denver weather: Partly cloudy and warmer for Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny and warm is the name of the game for Denver’s weather on Saturday as high temperatures are forecasted to max out in the lower 60s.

There will be light mountain snow showers on Saturday with minimal accumulations, but more snow is on the way for the high country starting late tonight into tomorrow.

Saturday’s weather will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

Weather today: Partly cloudy and warmer

The area is warming up nicely on Saturday as high temperatures top out in the middle 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast from 5-15 mph, and the area could be seeing gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the high country will be in the 40s and 50s with a chance of isolated snow showers. Very little snow accumulation is expected during the day on Saturday.

Weather tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Low temperatures will be pretty mild Saturday night into Sunday, in the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph at times. More snow starts early Sunday morning across the northern mountains and for SE Colorado and will continue throughout the day.

Looking ahead: Easter showers, cooler Monday

Easter Sunday starts a little chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s by sunrise. The day will be dry for the most part so if you have any plans to do some Easter Egg hunting, you should be just fine!

The area could see a few showers that hop off the mountains and move into Denver later on Sunday evening.

A Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch are set to go into effect on Sunday. Dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire danger and could lead to rapid fire spread. During this time, everyone is asked to avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could produce a spark and start a fire.

View the latest Weather Alerts in Denver and across Colorado on FOX31

Monday will bring the chance for more rain/snow showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 40s in Denver, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.