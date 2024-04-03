Denver weather: More sunshine and brisk winds

DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine sticks around through the middle of the week, and the brisk wind lingers in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

A majority of Colorado will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, as temperatures warm to the upper 60s in Denver.

Winds will pick up and become brisk through the second half of the day, mostly at 10-20 mph out of the north.

Weather tonight: Keeping it clear

The sky will stay clear through Wednesday night as the brisk winds become lighter after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s, keeping Denver mostly above average.

Looking ahead: Warming before weekend shower

Thursday is even warmer with highs reaching the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. The winds will pick up later on Thursday afternoon with a few extra clouds.

Winds are brisk on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday make it to the middle 70s, making for a great afternoon for the Rockies home opener.

Clouds stick around for the start of the weekend with winds staying gusty.

Snow moves into the mountains late Friday night. The Front Range could see a rain shower Saturday morning.

Highs on Saturday will be cooler in the middle 50s, with brisk winds.

Sunday has extra clouds but looks drier in the metro with snow ending in the mountains. The breezy wind will slow on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s and partly sunny skies.

Monday starts the workweek with seasonal highs near the 60-degree mark and more sunshine, making it a decent day to observe the partial solar eclipse.

A few clouds move in on Tuesday with a small chance for a shower. Highs on Tuesday are slightly cooler in the middle 50s.

