Denver weather: More sunshine and 60s for first day of spring

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will see plenty of sunshine and mild highs for the first day of spring on Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Denver will continue to have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday for the first day of spring. The vernal equinox, or the start of spring, is officially at 9:06 p.m.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will top out in the low 60s, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

Weather tonight: A few clouds

Right after sunset, Denver will see some extra clouds move in. However, the skies will clear past midnight.

Overnight lows dip into the lower 30s with light winds.

Looking ahead: Staying dry until the weekend

Wednesday is a copy and paste of Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Thursday is even warmer with highs making it to the upper 60s with abundant sunshine.

Friday will add a few extra clouds by the afternoon as highs hit the low 60s. There could be some light snow in the mountains on Friday with a sprinkle across the plains.

The weekend starts dry in Denver with partly cloudy skies and mid-60s. Light snow is possible in the high country.

Clouds continue to build on Sunday with a shower later in the day and seasonal highs in the upper 50s. That rain can swap over to snow overnight along the Front Range and linger into Monday.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s with brisk winds and cloudy skies.

