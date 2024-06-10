Denver weather: More storms Sunday evening, start of the workweek

DENVER (KDVR) — More thunderstorms are in Denver’s weather forecast for Sunday night, then again for the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Storms ending

Scattered thunderstorms will gradually wrap up Sunday evening. Clouds will linger after the rain clears Sunday night as lows fall to the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms

Monday, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.







The urban corridor, including Denver, is again under a marginal risk of storms becoming severe and producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures Monday will be slightly above normal, and reach the mid-80s.

Looking ahead: More chances for afternoon thunderstorms, warmer temperatures

Tuesday will start off sunny. Then, as high temperatures climb to the mid-80s, the chance for scattered thunderstorms will build in.

Warmer and drier weather moves in for the middle of the workweek. Sunshine will help high temperatures climb to the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, another chance for afternoon thunderstorms moves in by Friday.

