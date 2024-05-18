Denver weather: More shower, storm chances Saturday before a dry Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms move into Denver’s weather Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a warm and sunny Sunday.

Weather tonight: Chance of storms before clearing

Saturday evening a few showers will linger, followed by clearing clouds overnight.

Lows will fall to around 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Weather tomorrow: Much warmer and sunny

More sunshine is on the way for the state along with much warmer and drier temperatures. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 80s with winds out of the southwest anywhere from 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer Sunday, more showers to start the workweek

Monday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The chance for showers will continue on Tuesday alongside cooler temperatures.

Sunshine will return to the forecast by the end of the week and will help to boost high temperatures to the mid-70s.

