Denver weather: More mountain snow, another chance for the metro soon

DENVER (KDVR) — It was noticeably cooler in Denver weather Sunday, and some passing snow showers will still be possible Sunday evening with little to no accumulation expected.

Mountain snow will continue Sunday night creating slick and slow travel as additional accumulation adds to already deep snow in the high country.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the mountains will have a chance of snow every day this week while Denver and the Front Range wait until the end of the week for the next round.

Weather tonight: Snow showers and cold

There could be a few snow showers skipping off the mountains and drifting across the plains early Sunday evening. It will still be breezy to windy at times.

And, it will be a cold night across the state with below-freezing temperatures everywhere. The coldest readings will fall in the Colorado mountains with plenty of teens possible.

Weather tomorrow: Passing clouds and more seasonal

It will be a more seasonal day in Denver with temperatures topping in the low 50s, which is average for this time of year.

There will be passing clouds and breezy conditions too. And, there may be a few brief snow showers that skip near the northern border during the afternoon.

Looking ahead: Turning milder before rain/snow returns

The forecast will remain quiet with a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday as temperatures slowly warm to the upper 50s. That will be followed by the next chance for rain and snow in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s as the showers arrive and there is a chance for a few inches of accumulating snow by late on Friday.

The outlook for the upcoming weekend is looking dry and sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will quickly return to the low 50s which is seasonal for early March. That will be followed by milder days as readings approach 60 degrees by the end of the weekend.

