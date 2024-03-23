Denver weather: Mild Saturday with clouds, rain and snow coming Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — The above-average temperatures are forecasted to continue Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. An isolated shower or two isn’t out of the question in the late afternoon to early evening hours, but most of Denver will remain dry.

The Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is tracking possible accumulation of heavy wet snow. The storm track is still in question and will impact final totals in the coming days. So, the totals shown here could change.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and mild, breezy

We’ll kick off the weekend with very mild temperatures across Colorado. Highs will make their way into the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees, with some readings across the eastern plains in the lower 70s.

Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of an isolated shower or two. Denver could also see gusts up to 20 mph at times along the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Slight chance rain and mostly cloudy

Temperatures remain above average overnight as lows sink into the upper 30s nearing 40 degrees. Winds will be out of the south from 5-10 mph, ensuring warmer-than-normal temperatures. Denver could see gusts up to 25 mph during the evening hours along with a chance of rain showers.

Looking ahead: Rain and snow tomorrow

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting rain showers to develop early on Sunday. There could even be some thunderstorms on the eastern plains during the afternoon which could produce hail. A cold front arrives later on Sunday and will change from rain to snow.

The weather will turn windy with gusts out of the north up to 30 mph. Snow will quickly end early on Monday. There could be some slick areas on roads especially west of Denver into the foothills and south of the city across the Palmer Divide.

There could be an isolated shower drifting off the mountains on Tuesday. Otherwise, the area will be drying out and warming back into the mild 60s by midweek. The next chance for rain showers looks to arrive by the end of next week.

