Denver weather: Heat advisories ahead of storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — More hot temperatures are in the Denver weather forecast for the start of the week.

Denver offering places to cool down amid summer heat

Heat advisories are set to go into effect both Monday and Tuesday for the Denver metro.

Weather tonight: Warm lows

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will only fall to the mid-60s, which is 10 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hot

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will climb to the upper 90s, which is more than 10 degrees above average, and just a few degrees shy of the daily record of 102 degrees set on June 24, 2012.

These are the hottest temperatures recorded in Colorado

Looking ahead: More heat, storm chances

Tuesday will be hot and sunny with high temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 90s.

With this extreme heat, remember to drink plenty of water and take precautions like wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and taking breaks in the shade or inside in the air-conditioning when you can.

Is it legal to break a car window to save a person or dog from heat in Colorado?

The next chance for showers and storms moves in with the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will gradually be less hot each day but continue to reach highs in the 90s.

Saturday will be cooler but seasonal with a high in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.