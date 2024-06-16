Denver weather: Fire weather warnings, heat advisories for a hot Father’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Hot conditions are in the Denver weather forecast for the rest of the weekend and the start of the workweek.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday as temperatures climb to the 90s and near triple digits in the afternoon in the metro and over 100 degrees in some spots south.

To stay safe in the extreme heat, it is recommended that you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside by wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

A fire weather warning is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for low relative humidity and strong wind gusts. Humidity will fall as low as 10% and wind gusts out of the south will reach up to 30 mph.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Saturday night will be mainly clear and warm. Temperatures will stay above average, only falling to 60 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hot

Father’s Day will be hot and sunny. High temperatures will climb to the mid-90s, which is 10 degrees above normal and only 5 degrees shy of the daily record, which is 100 degrees set in 2021.





Looking ahead: Hot start to the workweek ahead of thunderstorm chances

More sunny and hot weather is in the forecast for Monday. Then, a cold front will sweep through the area knocking temperatures down to only 80 degrees on Tuesday.

A more active weather pattern moves in starting Wednesday that will bring a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s ahead of another warming trend that will bring high temperatures near 90 degrees again by the end of the workweek and the start of next weekend.

