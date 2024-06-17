Denver weather: Father’s Day records

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a hot Father’s Day across Colorado.

Denver’s high temperature climbed to 90 degrees, while areas in southeast Colorado reached over 100 degrees.

While Denver’s temperature was above normal, it was still shy of the daily record, which is 100 degrees set June 16, 2021.

The 90-degree heat also fell shy of Denver’s hottest Father’s Day on record, which was 98 degrees set on June 17, 2012.

Above-normal low temperatures also kept Denver far from the record coldest low temperature on Father’s day was 42 degrees set on June 15, 2014.

Even though it was hot, the day was dry. The record for the wettest Father’s Day in Denver is 1.31 inches of rain that fell on June 16, 1963.

