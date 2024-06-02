Denver weather: Extra clouds tonight, then a hot Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will see partly cloudy skies clear into Sunday morning as temperatures hit the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Denver weather: Thursday’s hailstorm was unexpected — here’s how it happened

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Extra clouds linger into the overnight hours, clearing before sunrise Sunday. Winds will stay light as overnight lows dip into the lower 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and hot

Sunny skies will help to warm temperatures on Sunday afternoon. Clouds will roll in for the second half of the afternoon with some storm chances across the plains. Highs are expected to be the hottest of the year so far, making it to the upper 80s.

It’s hail season in Colorado: How to prevent damage to your car

Looking ahead: The heat sticks around

The heat will linger all week, giving Denver a week of the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Monday will be near the 90-degree mark with mainly sunny skies. Tuesday has partly cloudy skies with hot highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday is a day that is likely to hit the 90-degree mark with sunny skies.

Thursday adds a few extra clouds with hot highs in the upper 80s. We’ll also see highs in the upper 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon storm chances.

Saturday will have more clouds with highs in the lower 80s and better chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.