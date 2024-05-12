Denver weather: Cloudy with Mother’s Day showers

DENVER (KDVR) — The chance for more showers sticks around Denver’s weather forecast for Mother’s Day.

Could Colorado see aurora borealis more this weekend? Where, when to look for the northern lights

Weather tonight: Shower chances continue

Saturday night, there will be another chance for the northern lights to be visible in northern and even central Colorado. However, that chance will be limited due to thick clouds and rain showers.

Temperatures will stay seasonally mild Saturday night, falling to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Showers, afternoon thunderstorms

Mother’s Day won’t be a washout, but there will be a chance for on and off showers.

Sunday morning will start off with rain showers. There will be a few breaks in the showers through the day, ahead of an increasing chance for more showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday and only reach the mid-60s.

Looking ahead: Warmer workweek, more showers

Monday and Tuesday will both start off with sunshine, then as high temperatures climb to the mid-70s, clouds will thicken ahead of the chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

The more widespread chance for showers moves in on Wednesday. Wednesday will also be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer weather moves back into the forecast by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

