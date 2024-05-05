Denver weather: Breezy night ahead of warm, breezy Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be breezy and warmer for the end of the weekend, followed by cooler temperatures through the upcoming workweek.

When do wildflowers bloom in Colorado?

Weather tonight: Breezy, mild

Saturday night, any lingering showers will wrap up and clouds will decrease.

It will be a breezy night with wind gusts up to 35 mph as low temperatures will fall to the mid-40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Bee swarm season hits Denver metro early; What to do if you see one

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, warmer

Sunday will be mainly sunny and breezy, followed by increasing clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will jump to the upper 70s as wind gusts out of the south reach 40 to 45 mph.

When is hail season in Colorado?

Looking ahead: Cooler workweek, chance for showers

Sunday night into Monday morning, a cold front will move through the area bringing a slight chance for showers, mostly in the mountains.

Temperatures on Monday will drop to highs in the 60s. This will be followed by sunshine and mid-60s on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the next chance for showers moves in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.