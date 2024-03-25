Denver weather: Blast of wind, cold and snow to impact travel into Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A fast-moving storm system will produce snow along the Front Range and in Denver weather Sunday night into early Monday making for a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

This storm will be colder than the winter storm a few weeks ago. That will mean the snow will not be as heavy and wet. And, totals do not look as deep as the last storm.

Nontheless, the snow combined with the strong wind will make travel difficult with blowing and drifting and poor visibility at times. According to the Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, areas in the foothills west of Denver and communities south of the city will have higher totals and tough travel.







Weather tonight: Windy and cold

The wind will stay strong from the north/northeast overnight with gusts at times up to 50-55 mph.

Much colder temperatures are forecast overnight with below-freezing readings just about everywhere. There will even be some teens over the eastern plains. Wind chills will make it feel even colder so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: A windy and colder day

The snow will quickly end from north to south early on Monday with flurries in a few spots. There may be some sunshine peeking through the clouds later in the day.

It will be a much colder day with highs expected to reach the 30s to low 40s. And, keep that jacket with you as wind chills will make it feel even colder at times.

Looking ahead: Snow moves out followed by warming trend

Skies will clear late Monday night as the wintry storm departs Colorado. There could be a stray shower skipping off the mountains and along the Front Range on Tuesday, but most places will stay dry. It’ll be cool with fresh snow on the ground too.

The forecast for the remainder of the week looks dry, sunny and milder. Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Wednesday and then into the 60s through the upcoming weekend. The next chance for showers is on Sunday with a few scattered rain showers possible.

