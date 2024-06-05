Denver weather: 90 degrees possible before rain chances return

​​​​​​​DENVER (KDVR) — Above-normal temperatures will stick around the Denver weather forecast through the end of the workweek. Wednesday could bring the first 90-degree day of the season before rain chances return this weekend.

It was a breezy and slightly cooler Tuesday thanks to a weak cold front. Temperatures warmed back into the 80s, which is still above the average of 79 degrees at this time of year.

How many days will Denver hit 100 degrees this year?

Weather tonight: Becoming clear and cool

Skies will clear across Colorado during the overnight hours. It will be breezy at times with a south to southwest wind.

Temperatures will be cool in the mountains with a few chilly upper 30s in valley locations. Temperatures will be in the comfortable 50s across the Eastern Plains and metro Denver as well as the rest of the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot

Colorado will have mainly sunny skies on Wednesday. It will be breezy with a dry northwest wind.

Temperatures are forecast to warm quickly to the 80s and 90s across the state. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the year so far, and many Front Range communities could easily reach 90 degrees or higher.

Looking ahead: Rain chances this weekend

The warm temperatures and another chance to reach 90 degrees continue through Friday. There will be some late-day storms on Friday with better rain chances over the weekend.

Temperatures will cool back into the low 80s as rain chances increase, starting on Saturday. There is a chance to measure up to an inch of rain with scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms each afternoon Saturday through Monday.

The best chance for needed rain may come on Monday. It will start to dry out with just a few storms by Tuesday.

