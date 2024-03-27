Denver secures $2.6 million in federal funds for community projects

DENVER (KDVR) — The city and county of Denver announced Tuesday that it had secured $2.65 million in federal funding for community projects.

This includes $1 million that will go to a new recreation center in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood.

The following are the four projects the $2.65 million will go to:

$1 million to a new recreation center in Westwood. An additional $37.5 million from the Elevate Denver bond program will be used to fund the project.

$850,000 for a new fire station in northeast Denver on Tower Road between 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard. An additional $13.2 million from the Elevate Denver bond program will be used to fund the project.

$300,000 for a master electrification plan at Denver International Airport to help the airport reduce emissions by increasing the use of cleaner forms of energy.

$500,000 for an environmental remediation demonstration project at the former Denver Public Schools bus barn. It operated as an aggregate quarry and historic urban fill site for decades.

The funding was included as part of the federal government spending package passed and signed into law earlier in March.

Other Denver-area projects also received funding through the package, according to U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.

