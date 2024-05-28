When will Denver reach 90 degrees this season?

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver has continued heating up through the end of May, but temperatures have not reached past the high 80s just yet.

Denver is far past the record for the earliest 90-degree day in history, which was on April 30, 1992, according to National Weather Service records. That said, Denver is not late, either. The latest 90-degree day in history for Denver hit on July 21, 1967.

Denver usually hits 90 degrees around June 10, according to weather records by the NWS. However, the first hot day could range as far as a month away.

For example, in 2023, Denver hit the first 90-degree day on June 27, but in 2022, the city hit the first 90-degree day on May 11. While the first 90-degree day can vary, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said he believes it is coming soon.

When will Denver hit 90 degrees?

The weather is going to continue heating up through the end of May.

The last week of May will stay in the high 70s and 80s, but the forecast will not be close to 90 degrees until Sunday, which is when Michels expects Denver to hit 87 degrees.

Michels said the first day Denver could see 90 degrees could be in the next week or two as the warmer trend continues.

While the forecast could change as it is still seven days out, the data shows that Denver is most likely going to hit 90 degrees in the first few weeks of June, which is right around the average time for the Mile High City.

