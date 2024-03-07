Denver property owners asked to rent to migrants

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is hosting fewer migrants in shelters, and now the city is asking property owners if they are willing to rent those who need a place to live.

“We put out a feeler to all the landlords we have connections with,” said Jon Ewing, with Denver Human Services. “Basically said, listen, we’re going to have some newcomers who are going to need housing.”

A recent email sent to Denver rental property owners asked if they would be interested in renting to migrants who need housing.

“We’ve got kind of a rent cap — $2,000,” Ewing said.

The effort is being spearheaded by entities beyond the city of Denver.

“The nonprofits already have connected folks with all kinds of housing, all over Denver,” Ewing said.

Thousands of migrants leave Denver shelters

Officials said the results speak for themselves, with thousands making their way out of shelters.

“We’re at below 1,800 right now, which is the first time that number’s been that low since September,” Ewing said.

That number was as high as 4,500 people as recently as January. Before, migrants were posting on social media in search of a home.

“A lot of those posts have now been replaced by, hey, I now need to furnish my apartment, what do I do? And so it’s a good problem to have when that’s what you’re running into,” Ewing said.

How are migrants expected to pay rent? The city said it’s been able to help them find work, and legally.

“1,300 people right now, over the last two weeks or so, that we’ve been able to help get their work permits,” Ewing said. “That’s a huge step.”

