Denver police prepare for increased summer violence

DENVER (KDVR) — Hot temperatures are not just uncomfortable — they can turn dangerous. Denver officials are gearing up for a busy weather season as summer arrives.

“Obviously with the summer and warmer weather and kids out of school, I think that we see sometimes the violence increases,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said. “We prepare for that every year.”

Thomas said reducing gun crimes and auto theft is a top priority.

Uniformed patrol officers will have an increased presence during the summer at violent hot spots in the city.

“We really upstaff our resources in the downtown area, particularly the weekends. So prepare for those kinds of things,” Thomas said.

There will also be partnerships with local and state agencies to crack down on dangerous street racing events and shootings.

“We are doubling down on a strategy where we recognize rather than strict enforcement on communities, just more engagements and investments,” Thomas said.

Thomas also has a plan to keep teen violence down this summer.

“We have a really good relationship with the Office of Children’s Affairs,” Thomas said. “We understand youth violence is a significant concern, especially during the summer with kid activity. Just finding healthy activities for the youth to be involved in. Kind of identify kids who are having struggles and point them in the right direction and make connections with them and the city agencies and the community partners that can really help.”

According to Colorado crime statistics, Denver police have responded to nearly 800 situations that involved firearms and about 460 dangerous weapon calls so far this year.

“I think we all want to be safe this summer, so please be safe yourself. If you see behaviors you think are unsafe, please report that to us so we can be responsive to that,” Thomas said.

Thomas said another thing his officers are focused on is house parties that can turn violent. He said if you see one that gets out of control, call them at 720-913-1311.

