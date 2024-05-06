Denver Police investigating shooting downtown after reports of broken glass

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding to reports of broken glass from a tall building downtown.

California Street was closed between 15th Street and 17th Street for several hours Sunday evening while police were on the scene investigating how and why a glass window broke.

FOX31 was on the scene, where pieces of glass could be seen scattered across the road

The Denver Police Department is investigating how and why a glass window broke from a tall building downtown on Sunday. (KDVR)

Later, DPD told FOX31 that the window was broken due to shots fired and that police were now investigating a shooting.

The building was closed at the time, police said, so there were no injuries reported.

DPD said the incident happened sometime overnight, and that the broken glass was located on the 23rd and 25th floors.

