Denver man disturbed by masked teen who kicked in his front door

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man said a group of masked teens kicked in his door in the middle of the night.

Kody Clark, of the Athmar Park neighborhood, told FOX31 he heard two loud kicks at his door. He thought someone was trying to break into his home.

“Fear, just surprised, honestly caught totally off guard,” Clark said.

Clark shared these images of the damage:

Concerned for his safety, Clark recounted the terrifying ordeal that sent him running for his gun around 9 p.m. Sunday.

“I was just watching TV on the couch, actually just kind of dozing off, getting ready for work the next day,” Clark said. “I heard someone run up my sidewalk, so kind of looked over. The first kick, they almost kicked the door open.”

It was the second kick that got the job done.

“They kicked the door in totally,” Clark said. “Blew the deadbolt through the trim. He had a bandana over his face and a hood on his head. It was really just hard to tell who it was.”

He is not sure how the situation would have unfolded if he responded more quickly.

“As I was coming back from out of my room, he was already taking off out to the street and jumped into a car with a bunch of other teens,” Clark said.

Neighbors witness suspects drive away from Denver scene

His neighbors were outside at the time and witnessed what happened.

“They tried to run up to the guys and said stop, but they jumped in the back of the truck and took off,” Clark said.

Unfortunately, he did not have video cameras to record what happened, but it is something he’s considering now.

“That’ll probably be next step of having more security at the house,” he said.

Clark shared his story to the Nextdoor app to warn his neighbors.

“Just wanted to let people know this is the vehicle these kids are going around,” he said.

He said he saw the group leave in a old and huge dually truck, red and white with a KC light bar on the roof.

“One of my neighbors actually said she saw the kids driving around in the truck earlier in the evening,” Clark said. “So they were out causing a ruckus earlier in the neighborhood.”

Clark said there were dozens of comments from his neighbors on the post he made online.

“Dozens of comments saying kids are doing this now and posting this on TikTok,” Clark said. “That was really disappointing to hear that kids are doing this for fun and not realizing that all those likes and doing those things for social media, those kids could have easily gotten hurt or killed that night, for sure.”

Clark has since added a security screen to his front door.

Meanwhile, FOX31 asked the Denver Police Department about this rumored TikTok trend. The department said it could not confirm or refute that by the end of Monday, when this story aired, but said they are looking into it.

Police want to hear from you if you have any information about this situation. You are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

